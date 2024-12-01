Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Victoria Grimes has been hearing from fans outside Anfield and Old Trafford.

Supporters of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs have joined forces outside stadiums to protest rising ticket prices as part of the Football Supporters’ Association’s Stop Exploiting Loyalty campaign.

Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Everton fans have staged demonstrations to highlight the "exploitation of loyal supporters” in the game.

It comes after all but one of the top flight clubs raised their season ticket prices for the season. Manchester United raised their prices to £66 per game, with no concessions for children or pensioners.

At Old Trafford’s trinity statue the United fan group FC58, Everton supporters and Fans Supporting Foodbanks representatives displayed a Stop Exploiting Loyalty banner.

At Anfield, The Spirit of Shankly group and Liverpool fans gathered alongside City 1894 group and MCFC Fans Foodbank Support to protest the changes.

There was also audible anger during both games whilst the same banner was held up.

Earlier in the week, a statement from United supporters’ group The 1958 said clubs are making "match-going supporters as an easy target to make quick revenues will not be tolerated."

They added: “Manchester United have announced that they will be selling tickets to members for the remainder of the season at a minimum of £66 irrespective of if you are under 16, youth, OAP or disabled, which is a clear exploitation of the loyal fan base and their first move towards dynamic pricing.”

Ahead of Sunday’s Old Trafford protest, they said: “The rivalry between these four clubs has been, and is fierce.

“But we all go to games, love our club and want to keep football affordable for future generations whilst protecting heritage and communities.

“The only way we can achieve this is collaboration. This is our first step. This movement will grow. “