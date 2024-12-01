A teenage boy has died and another is critically injured in hospital following a "tragic" collision involving a motorbike.Merseyside Police were called to Hoole Road in Woodchurch, on the Wirral, on Saturday, November 30 at around 6:25pm after a report that two people had fallen off a 'scrambler-style motorbike.'Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital and is currently in a critical condition. It is not believed that any other vehicle was involved in the incident.Police believe other men were present during the fatal incident as they launched a hunt for the motorbike, which was not found at the scene.

Inspector Ian Cowell, from the force’s roads policing team, said: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in a teenager losing his life and our thoughts are with his family.

“Another young man has also sustained significant injuries and he is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

“We believe there were other males who were with them at the time of the collision and we are trying to locate them to see if they have any information.

“When officers arrived, the vehicle involved in the collision, which we believe was a motorbike, had been removed and part of our inquiries will be trying to locate this vehicle.”

A road closure has been put in place at the scene and increased patrols have been deployed in the area “to carry out initial inquiries and establish exactly what happened”, Merseyside Police said.

They also urged any potential witnesses to come forward.

“If you live in the area or were driving past at the time, please review your CCTV to see if you captured anything, even if it appears small or insignificant, because it could be vital to our investigation,” Mr Cowell added.

