The family of a teenager who died in a "tragic" collision involving a motorbike have paid tribute to him.

Spencer Crofts, 17, from the Woodchurch estate in Wirral, fell of a "scrambler-style" motorbike which collided with an electric bike on Hoole Road at around 6.25pm on Saturday, November 30.

Spencer's family say he was "a loyalist, genuine lad, with the biggest heart. Always smiling and lived life to the full. Will be missed by so many."

A joint investigation is being carried out by Merseyside Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit and Investigation team to establish what happened.

Police have given more details about the collision. It involved a a scrambler bike and a Suron electric bike, which were driving towards each other when they collided at the junction of Hoole Road and Grass Wood Road.

Police say there were a number of youths in the area at the time, and following the collision both bikes were immediately removed by some of those in attendance.

"When officers arrived at the scene they immediately provided CPR and emergency aid to Spencer and the rider of Suron bike until paramedics arrived. Sadly, despite the concerted efforts of the emergency responders to save Spencer he died at the scene.

"The 18-year-old rider of the Suron electric bike, who suffered multiple injuries, was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical. The families of the deceased and the injured man are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Forensic examinations are being carried out and house-to-house inquiries and CCTV examination is ongoing. Local policing officers will be providing reassurance in the area and will be supported by officers from targeted policing team and officers from our Matrix team."

17-year old Spencer Croft was killed in the collision in Woodchurch Credit: Liverpool Echo

Chief Inspector Charlotte Irlam said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Spencer Crofts, who died following the collision last night and I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to members of the public who have any information, which could assist our inquiries to establish how this young man lost his life, to come forward.

“An 18-year-old man has also sustained serious multiple injuries and he is still in a critical condition in hospital."

Chief Inspector Irlam added: "We know there were a number of young people in the area at the time of the incident, and some of those removed the scrambler bike, which is described as red and black, and a Suron electric bike.

“I would urge those young people who were in the area to search their conscience and get in touch with us. Spencer, and the other young man, involved in this collision may well have been your friends and surely you would want us to be able to tell the families why and how this happened. They will need answers going forward and you may well be able to help us to do that.

“If you saw what happened, or have any information at all that could assist our inquiries, please get in touch.

“If you live in the area or were driving past at the time, please review your CCTV/dashcam footage to see if you captured anything, even if it appears small or insignificant, as it could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or DM @MerPolCC on social media, quoting log number 751 of 30th November or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

