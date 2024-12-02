Pep Guardiola says he felt he deserved more respect from Liverpool fans who taunted him during Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

The City manager was subjected to chants he would be “sacked in the morning” as the Reds closed in on a victory that condemned the champions to a fourth successive Premier League loss on 1 December.

It is the worst run of Guardiola’s career, but he responded to the jibes by holding up six fingers to represent the number of league titles he has won with City.

Guardiola, who has now lost six out of seven in all competitions, said: “I’m so proud of my six Premier Leagues against that team (Liverpool) and the previous teams.

“I didn’t expect Anfield to start to chant at 0-2 that I would be sacked.

“Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly, with our results, or maybe I’m still in the job because I won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles!

“But I didn’t expect them to sing at 0-2. Maybe they should sing at 0-1 when the game was tighter or maybe last season or the previous season.

“Maybe in Brighton they did it, so I understand, but at Anfield I didn’t expect it. But it’s fine. It’s part of the game. When you win, you laugh, when you lose, they laugh. I have to accept it.”

Pep Guardiola after his side lost to Liverpool 2-0. Credit: PA Images

City were outplayed by the high-flying Liverpool side and were fortunate not to lose by a heavier margin.

An early strike from Cody Gakpo rewarded the hosts for a strong start and Mohamed Salah wrapped up the points in the second half.

The result now leaves City trailing the Merseysiders by 11 points, denting their hopes of winning a fifth successive title.

Guardiola hopes his team can start to rebuild from their next home game against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday 4 December.

He said: “I want the team back and the players back. Call me delusional but I have the feeling that from here we will start to build back to winning games and confidence.

“This group of players gave me absolutely everything – probably the best years of my life as a manager – but I have to find a solution with the players to try to win games.”

Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot embraced at the end of the match. Credit: PA Images

Opposite number Arne Slot, who succeeded Klopp in the summer, says he felt no sympathy for Guardiola, who has won 18 trophies at City.

The Dutchman said: “You feel sympathy or empathy with the managers in a really bad place, they have lost many games or are down at the bottom of the league.

“But Pep has won so many things, so no-one has to feel empathy or sorry for Pep. Maybe other managers, but not Pep. He will be able to bring City back.”

Leaders Liverpool now have a nine-point lead over second-placed Arsenal but Slot, who also oversaw a momentous victory over Real Madrid in midweek, is not getting carried away.

He said: “Playing against Real Madrid and Manchester City – teams that have been and are so good with managers that have won so many trophies – it is always nice to come out as a winner.

“But while we are really happy with these two wins we know it is not enough to win at the end of the season.”

Despite the poor run of form Guardiola has promised to stick by the players and fight on.

“I’ve lived better before than now,” said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss. “Even the taste of the wine was better.

“But I am incredibly honest with myself and, when we were winning a lot, my perspective was that I was fortunate to live that. Now I am not depressed that everything is going bad.

“When I think I cannot do it we will talk with the club but I feel that I want to do it and life is not in all departments perfect.

“Now we are not as strong as we were, that is the reality, for many, many, many circumstances – not just (the injury to) Rodri. Of course Rodri is vital for us, but it’s not just him, for many reasons.

“The best way to go through that, for myself as well, is to go through the reality, to make the decisions to find the solutions to try to win games with these players.

“When I was in trouble my mum and dad never gave me away. Always they were there.

“Now I have the feeling in the club, I want to be with these players. We didn’t think we could lose one game, two games. Losing six or seven is ‘wow’, it is a lot, but it is what it is, accept it.”