Members of the public are being urged to learn "spiking first aid" to help anyone affected during the busy Christmas party season.

St John Ambulance is calling for people to familiarise themselves with the basics of how to respond in cases of spiking.

A survey of 2,000 people across the UK, conducted for St John Ambulance’s Switch on to Spiking campaign, revealed that 23% of 18 to 43-year-olds felt they had "definitely" been spiked, with the figure rising to 41% when those who "possibly" experienced spiking were included.

Dr Lynn Thomas, St John Ambulance’s medical director, said: “Our latest research shows that spiking remains a serious problem for people simply trying to enjoy a night out with friends.

"While we support efforts to prevent and prosecute spiking, we want to empower the public to care for one another when it happens. Recognising the signs of spiking and offering first aid could save a life."

Dr Thomas added: “It’s vital that we equip ourselves with this knowledge to protect victims from further harm.”

The public is encouraged to visit Switch on to Spiking online for further information and guidance.

Many organisations give out free anti drink spiking kits.

What is spiking and how does it affect your body?

Spiking is a crime where someone secretly administers alcohol or drugs to another person without their knowledge or consent.

Spiking can take many forms, including putting substances in drinks, needle spiking (where a person is injected with drugs), or spiking through vape pens or cigarettes.

Common symptoms of spiking include feeling unusually drunk or drowsy, confusion, slurred speech, memory loss, loss of inhibitions, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

Victims may also experience muscle spasms, seizures, loss of consciousness, or a severe hangover, despite having consumed little or no alcohol

What do you do if you suspect that someone has been spiked?

St John Ambulance recommends that if you suspect someone has been spiked, you should encourage them to drink water slowly, keep them in a safe place, and ensure they are never left alone.

If they are unresponsive, place them in the recovery position and call for an ambulance.

The charity also stresses the importance of knowing how to perform CPR, as it can save lives if someone stops breathing.

Although spiking is already illegal, Labour has said it will make giving someone alcohol or drugs, without them knowing or agreeing, a specific criminal offence.

Although statistics revealed that, on average, police receive 561 reports of spiking per month it's believed that spiking is under-reported.

Eve Adams was 19 when she was spiked at a club in Chester on a night out with her twin sister, Lauren. She ended up in hospital.

She said: “I felt like I had been hit by a bus. Every muscle in my body ached. It was so incredibly painful. I had brain fog.

“The headache lasted for weeks, like a never-ending hangover. I was still being sick three days later.

“I don’t know what happened that night. I question myself if I was just drunk, but I know deep down I wasn’t and everyone around me knows I wasn’t.”