The Royal Navy’s biggest ship has returned to her affiliated city with a week long visit to Liverpool.

The HMS Prince of Wales arrived in the city on Sunday 1 December, a day earlier than planned to beat predicted bad weather.

It passed by the Isle of Man on the way to Liverpool.

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier has 800 sailors on board, that increases to around 1,600 with aircraft on board.

HMS Prince of Wales arriving in Liverpool Credit: Liverpool Echo

During the time days in Liverpool, the crew will engage with local schools, community projects and civic leaders and give the public an insight into life aboard the warship as she gears up for a global deployment.

The last time The HMS Prince of Wales was in the city was in March 2020 just before the country went into lockdown. During the last visit around 20,000 members of the public enjoying a tour of the carrier.

Commanding Officer Captain Will Blackett and his ship’s company are hoping for a similar welcome this time.

He said: “It is a great privilege to bring the ship to Liverpool – a city with very special historical links to the Royal Navy – and it is a particular honour for us to receive the Freedom of the City this week.

"This is the culmination of a very busy autumn training programme.

“The ship’s company deserve recognition for their remarkable efforts, and this visit allows us to show you what we do.”

While in Liverpool the ship will celebrate her ties with the city with the unveiling of a ‘Penny Lane’ street sign onboard, donated on behalf of the city by Lord Mayor Cllr Richard Kemp.

One of the main passageways on board will be renamed after the classic Beatles song.

HMS Prince of Wales Credit: Liverpool Echo

There will also be a presentation of the ship's crest at Everton's Goodison Park ahead of the match against Wolves. A formal presentation by crew will take place on the pitch to Everton FC ambassadors.

For junior marine engineering officer Sub Lieutenant Yasemin Dilek, the fact that the aircraft carrier is affiliated with her city makes HMS Prince of Wales a ‘home away from away’, with reminders throughout the ship such as passageway signs: Smithdown Road, Matthew Street and Anfield.

“I believe we take a part of Liverpool everywhere we go. You never really detach from it – it’s always home and we love to share our experiences and stories about our special place with everyone we meet – it’s even better when these feelings are reciprocated with the kind words and opinions others share for our amazing city,” she added.

“No matter where you are in the world, the chances are you’ll bump into a Scouser and that warm fuzzy feeling of home and pride takes over.

"This is why I am incredibly excited about the ship’s upcoming trip to Liverpool, and I’m certain that the first sight of those two Liver birds, set against our gorgeous city skyline, as we bring the ship through the River Mersey to our berth, will be a highlight which I will cherish for the rest of my career.”

One of the highlights of the visit will be the Freedom Parade on Friday 6 December. Civic dignitaries and leading figures from industry, education and Liverpool’s cultural scene will give a demonstration of the ship's operations, followed by a ceremonial sunset ceremony supported by the Corps of Drums of His Majesty’s Royal Marines.

HMS Prince of Wales will depart on Monday 9 December.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Richard Kemp, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming HMS Prince of Wales back to Liverpool.

“We are extremely proud that the vessel is affiliated with Liverpool, and during the visit, we will be awarding it the Freedom of the City.

“I know that many local people will be keen to go on board to have a look around and learn more about the important work of HMS Prince of Wales in keeping our nation safe.”