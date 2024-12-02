Play Brightcove video

As the government announces that dangerous cladding on high-rise buildings to be fixed by 2029 a lease holder in Manchester has raised concerns.

The Remediation Acceleration Plan will set out that by the end of 2029, all buildings over 18 metres tall – defined as high-rise – with unsafe cladding that are on a Government scheme will have been remediated.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner described the plans as “decisive action” and said the “pace of remediation has been far too slow for far too long."

However, campaigners have labelled them as “extremely disappointing” proposals that will “only make a horribly complicated process worse”.

Ruth Guest has owned her apartment in Manchester for twenty years and is doubtful the target will be reached. She said "Like many of the leaseholders in the country I was stuck in a property that we couldn't sell. It was a zero valued property. We couldn't get a mortgage for it so life became in limbo. We couldn't do anything.

"We have had leaseholders who have had to put off their wedding plans or starting a family. Their career prospects have been put on hold. If they have been able to move they have become accidental landlords because they cannot sell their property. It is just crazy. It is heartbreaking.

"Ruth is waiting for a 'waking watch' bill - a fire safety system where suitably trained staff continually patrol the floors and the external perimeter of a building to maintain the safety of occupants.

Ruth said "It is crazy. Fortunately for me I am a qualifying lease holder because I own less that four properties so I have got protection up to £1000 per year. For non qualifying leaseholders who own four or more properties they are liable for the whole cost. We are sitting here as innocent victims.

I just cannot see how a 2029 deadline is achievable. Four and a half years after the building safety fund opened we are not really anymore forward. How are they going to achieve it in five years? It is totally laughable and unachievable.

"This is my safe haven or should be my safe haven but every time I open my door I get a reminder. That 'waking watch' walking around. A constant reminder of how dangerous this building is.

Ruth management company has said it will get in touch with Granada Reports in fifteen days. It adds it is working diligently to remedy the issue.

The announcement comes more than seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people.