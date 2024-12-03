Three-year-old girl in hospital after falling from window in Liverpool
A three-year-old girl is in hospital after falling from an upstairs window.
Police were called to the Anfield area of Liverpool at 7.30pm on 2 December to reports the child had fallen from a second storey window.
She has been taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury, Merseyside Police added.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We can confirm emergency services are currently in Anfield following a report that a child fell from a second storey window on Monday 2 December.
"We received the report at around 7.30pm and emergency services attended the home. A three-year-old girl has been taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.
"Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing into the incident."