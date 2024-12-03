A three-year-old girl is in hospital after falling from an upstairs window.

Police were called to the Anfield area of Liverpool at 7.30pm on 2 December to reports the child had fallen from a second storey window.

She has been taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury, Merseyside Police added.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We can confirm emergency services are currently in Anfield following a report that a child fell from a second storey window on Monday 2 December.

"We received the report at around 7.30pm and emergency services attended the home. A three-year-old girl has been taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing into the incident."