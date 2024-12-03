Police investigating the murder of a teenager have detained a suspect in Greece under an international arrest warrant.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found with stab injuries in Ormskirk, Lancashire, after police were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance on 29 July 2023.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died later in hospital.

In March, 19-year-old Henry Houghton was jailed for life after being found guilty of Matthew’s murder.

But Lancashire Police said it also wanted to speak to Thomas Dures as part of their enquiries, and issued an international appeal in October.

Dures was arrested in Greece on 2 December and after appearing in court arrangements are now being made to bring him back to the UK, the force said.

Following his death, Matthew's parents Angela and Gary said: “Matthew was tragically taken from us on 29 July – the victim of a knife crime.

"To lose Matthew in these circumstances is incomprehensible and something that we just can’t fathom and work out.

“We as ourselves every day; ‘why?’. Why did this happen? Matthew left the house after a normal Friday night evening meal with his girlfriend - excited to go on his holiday – and didn’t come home. And we still don’t know why."