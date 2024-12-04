A fraudster who pretended to be working for a cancer charity has been jailed after taking over £18,000 from two vulnerable men.

William Redmond tried to escape from police, who were alerted to a potential fraud in a bank, but he was stopped by a member of the public before being arrested.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Redmond made one victim take more than £10,000 from cash machines over a year, while an elderly man was told to withdraw a total of £8,000 from his bank account.

Detectives described his actions as "truly unacceptable."

Redmond was recalled to prison for an outstanding sentence after his arrest in the bank in September 2023.

Merseyside Police discovered he had been defrauding a vulnerable man over a period of a year before the bank became aware of the fraud.

Redmond was jailed for four and a half years via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court

The 33-year-old, from Walton Breck Road, Liverpool, had originally told the victim that he was working for cancer charity Marie Curie, and then fabricated other reasons why he needed more money.

The victim, who said he felt pressured and intimidated, was visited by the fraudster several times a day, and often during the night where he was made to attend cash points where he withdrew more than £10,000.

Redmond once again tried to attend the victim’s address within days of being released from prison in February 2024.

Two months later, a second person reported that Redmond had been visiting his home requesting money, again fraudulently acting as a charity collector.

The elderly victim was told to withdraw cash from his bank account several times during the day and night over a period of a month, until eventually he gave Redmond over £8,000.

Redmond was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for two counts of fraud by false representation. Indefinite restraining orders have been put in place to protect both victims.

Detective Constable Alexandra Lindley said: “Targeting vulnerable people in their own homes and scamming them out of their savings is truly unacceptable.

“Redmond took advantage of the two victims who believed they were helping a charitable cause, when in fact they were feeding Redmond’s greed.

“Fraud has a profound impact on victims, not only financially but also emotionally. I hope today’s result gives the community reassurance that he can no longer target vulnerable residents."