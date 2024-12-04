Organisers of the Isle of Man Gran Fondo say 2025 will mark the end of the annual event.

The cycling festival has seen almost 8,000 people compete over the years, with riders from across Britain and beyond taking on the 85-mile race around the Isle of Man.

It started in 2016, with next year marking the 10th anniversary, which organisers say has given cyclists 'a prestigious stage on which to compete'.

The event has previously seen elite cyclists, such as the island's Sir Mark Cavendish, taken part in the event.

Organisers added that the team behind the Gran Fondo are continuing to work on future events, with 'new projects' being unveiled 'in the near future'.

Sir Mark Cavendish competed twice in the Isle of Man's Gran Fondo event. Credit: Gran Fondo (Isle of Man)

Colin Kniveton, Director of Gran Fondo, said: "We take immense pride in what we’ve accomplished over the last ten years — giving thousands the chance to experience world-class cycling on closed roads.

"In 2016, we brought professional cycling back to the Island for the first time in decades. During the pandemic in 2020 we ran the largest mass participation cycling event in the British Isles that year. And from 2021 to 2024, we successfully hosted four rounds of the UCI Gran Fondo World Series.”

“The event has also had a lasting impact on the Island’s economy, drawing visitors from around the world on top of the benefit of the many hundreds of thousands of pounds we have spent with local suppliers during that time."

Cyclists are set to attend the final event from July 19-20 next year.

