A man has been arrested over allegations of fraud linked to the justice campaign over the 1984 murder of police officer Yvonne Fletcher.

PC Fletcher, 25, was shot while on duty outside the Libyan embassy during a protest there but no-one has ever been charged over her death.

After allegations of financial irregularities linked to a justice campaign over her death were received by the Metropolitan Police in July, the force says it passed the inquiry to Cheshire Police to avoid any conflict of interest.

Officers from force arrested a 69-year-old man in Mill Hill, north London, on Wednesday 4 December, where they are also searching a property.

Detective Constable Ed Currie, from the Cheshire Police Economic Crime Unit, said: “We understand the concern that this arrest is likely to cause, and our colleagues from the Met Police are closely linked with the family of Yvonne who have been updated on today’s developments.

“As part of ongoing inquiries, we’re keen to hear from anyone who believes that they may, at any time, have donated to the campaign to bring about justice for WPc Yvonne Fletcher.

“This is not linked to Yvonne’s family nor is it to be confused with the official Police Memorial Trust charity.”

A public portal has been set up for anyone who wishes to contact the investigation team about donations they have made.

Colleagues of Pc Yvonne Fletcher hold photos of her as they gather in London for a 40th anniversary memorial service. Credit: PA Images

PC Fletcher was shot while policing a demonstration against the former Libyan leader outside his country’s embassy in St James’s Square in central London on April 17 1984.

The 25-year-old was one of 11 people hit with a bullet and she died shortly afterwards in hospital.

After an 11-day siege at the embassy, Margaret Thatcher's government allowed those inside to leave the UK unchallenged, severing diplomatic relations between the UK and Libya.

Four decades on, nobody has ever been formally convicted of PC Fletcher’s murder.

