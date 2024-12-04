Manchester United scrapped plans to wear jackets supporting the LGBTQ+ community at Sunday’s Premier League match against Everton after a player refused to take part, reports suggest.

Clubs are currently supporting Stonewall’s 2024-25 Rainbow Laces campaign, with special pitch flags, ball plinths, handshake boards and substitute boards at games last weekend and this midweek.

United intended to wear Adidas tops in support of the initiative as they walked onto the pitch against Everton, only for the idea to be abandoned after a player said he was unwilling to wear it.

The club has declined to confirm the player's identity.

Rainbow Devils, the club’s LGBTQ+ supporters’ club, said it did not want to name him despite a feeling of “great disappointment”.

Rainbow flags have been waved in support of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign at other Premier League matches Credit: PA

The Premier League club said in a statement: “Manchester United welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.

“We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters’ club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club’s position.”

C aptain Bruno Fernandes wore the rainbow armband during their win against Everton on Sunday, 1 December, while several players from the men’s and women’s teams took part in video content supporting the campaign.

A spokesperson for Stonewall, a LGBTQ+ rights charity, said: “It has been incredible to see so many football teams and players at all levels support our Rainbow Laces campaign to make sport safer and more inclusive for all.

“When we see clubs and players show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion, it helps people feel safe and welcome both on and off the pitch.

“It is up to individual players and teams to choose how they show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport.”

An official wearing boot laces supporting Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign. Credit: PA

Rainbow Devils said it has received “great support” from United and the fan engagement team around the Rainbow Laces campaign but expressed its disappointment about Sunday.

“The players were due to wear specially-designed jackets pre-match to mark the occasion,” the supporters’ group said in a statement.

“Shortly before the game, Rainbow Devils was informed that these jackets would not be worn. The reason being that one of the matchday squad had refused to wear the jacket on the grounds of their personally-held beliefs.

“Therefore, to maintain the team ethos and togetherness, none of the players would be wearing them.

“This was obviously a great disappointment to Rainbow Devils, but also to all those who had worked hard at the club to deliver this event.

“We are aware of who the player concerned is, but we feel it isn’t our role to single him out, and risk spoiling all the other positive things that the majority of those at the club have done.

“We respect the right of this player to have his own views, whilst also feeling disappointed that he put the rest of the squad into a position where they felt that they couldn’t wear their jackets.

“We also worry what kind of negative effect this incident might have on any player at the club who may be struggling with their sexuality.

“Rainbow Devils will continue to work with Manchester United to support inclusivity, through the One Love initiative and others, as we all continue our work to ensure all LGBTQ+ people feel safe and welcome at Old Trafford, both on and off the pitch.”

There have been other issues around participation during this year’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy chose not to wear a rainbow armband in the two matches covered by the initiative owing to his religious beliefs.

The Football Association did not get involved in that case and is not taking action against Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi after he twice wore an adapted rainbow armband.

The England international and the club had been reminded of FA kit regulations after he wore an armband saying ‘I love Jesus’ in Saturday’s match against Newcastle.

Guehi then wore one stating ‘Jesus loves you’ against Ipswich on Tuesday night.

