A teenage boy has died after the car he was a passenger in crashed during a police pursuit.

A Toyota Aqua Hybrid crashed into a Volkswagen Up, after a "short pursuit" by police on Manchester Road, in Rochdale, at around 9:15pm on Tuesday, 3 December.

Police say an 18-year-old man, who was the passenger in the Toyota, died at the scene.

A man in his 20s and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and associated driving offences including aggravated vehicle taking. They remain in police custody.

Officers were responding to reports of a car theft on William Greenwood Close in Heywood at the time of the pursuit.

When the Toyota failed to stop, "a short pursuit took place" before the car collided with the VW, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The force has referred itself to its own Professional Standards Directorate and the Independent Office for Police Conduct "in-line with normal procedure".

It has urged anyone with information about the crash, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

