A midwife has become the first to qualify on the Isle of Man after completing her practical training on the island - a century on from when it was first requested.

Jess Roberts started her course at the University of Salford in 2021 but, for the first time ever, was able to undertake her placement in the Isle of Man instead of the UK.

It comes 100 years after a £2,000 request was first made to the island's parliament to fund the building of a maternity home and school for midwives.

The maternity home eventually opened in 1927, but without funding, island residents were unable to train or carry out their practical assessmements.

Instead, they were required to travel to study, with many staff within the unit describing the process as 'stale' in terms of their development.

However, a century on and the Isle of Man now offers training for midwives wishing to work on-island.

Noble's Hospital is the Isle of Man's main hospital. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Jess said: “I felt so lucky to have my placement on the Isle of Man – it was a very personal experience, where I’ve been able to get to know the people I care for – I’ve had new mums stop me when I’m out shopping to say hello!"

Midwives on the island have a long association with the University of Salford, where many of them travelled for their training.

Jean Mason Mitchell, Midwifery Lecturer at the University, and Isle of Man University Link Lecturer, worked with the Head of Midwifery on the island, Barbara Roberts to revive the idea of training Manx midwives back at home.

Jean said: "Giving Manx students the opportunity to train on the island means people now have the chance to pursue a career which may not have been possible for them previously.

"For example, two students with children have been able to start their midwifery studies through this programme – something that they could never have done before."

Jess added: "I have felt so supported and been able to gain experience really quickly as we’re a small unit. It was hard having to travel to Salford for parts of the course, but the university were really supportive, and knowing I could come home for my placement was fantastic.

" My transition to being a newly qualified midwife has been much easier too, I know the unit and all my colleagues so well already."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...