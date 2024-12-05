A man has died after being stabbed in an attack in south Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the Newall Green area of Wythenshawe at around 8pm on Wednesday, 4 December.The victim, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened on Whitburn Road, Wythenshawe. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police Detective Inspector Helen Bagnall said: "We know that this news will be distressing for the community, but I would like to reassure you that we are following several lines of enquiry, we have additional officers in the area speaking to people, and resources from across the force have been deployed to gather evidence."A scene is in place and will remain overnight to ensure we can gather crucial forensic evidence. If anyone in the area has any concerns, or would like to share some information about this incident, please speak to our officers at the scene."Anyone with information that could help our enquiries, however small, including any eyewitnesses accounts, CCTV or doorbell footage should call 101 quoting log 3134 of 04/12/2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."