Manchester United have paid tribute to their long-serving receptionist and "one-woman institution" Kath Phipps, who has died aged 85.

The Irlam-born receptionist was known as the "face of Carrington", having worked for the club for over 55 years at both Old Trafford and Manchester United's training grounds.

Wayne Rooney led tributes to Kath Phipps on social media, describing her as "the heart and soul of Manchester United."

On Instagram, the record goalscorer for the Red Devils posted: “A legend who will be greatly missed. Thanks for the memories Kathy. Thoughts with family and friends.”

Former United captain Patrice Evra posted a photograph of him and Phipps that said: “R.I.P Kath, Losing a family member is never easy.”

He also commented under Manchester United’s own tribute saying: “She was the best thanks my Kath, I love you soo much rest in peace angel.”

Rio Ferdinand described her as "incredibly selfless" and said she "always welcomed everyone with a warm smile."

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville also paid tribute to the United legend, saying “All my love Kath” and posted a broken heart emoji on his Instagram story.

The lifelong Reds fan was described as an immensely popular figure with everyone at the club, which she joined as a telephone switchboard operator in September 1968.

Originally stationed at Old Trafford, former manager Sir Alex Ferguson brought her to the club's Carrington training ground in 2000. where she worked as a receptionist.

Kath won the League Managers Association’s Service to Football award in 2022, which was presented to her by legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Kath Phipps shortly after she joined the club as a telephone switchboard operator in the 1960s. Credit: Manchester United

When her husband, Richard, passed away, Sir Alex Ferguson and the entire United squad attended his funeral in solidarity with Kath.

Manchester United said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved colleague Kath Phipps at the age of 85.

“An omnipresent figure at Manchester United since the late 1960s, Kath worked for the club for over 55 years in a variety of roles, but her contribution went beyond any particular job title.

“Kath was a one-woman institution, whose memory will be cherished by everyone at the club who had the privilege of knowing her."

