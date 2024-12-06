The family of a man stabbed to death in Greater Manchester say they have been left with a "hole in our hearts that will never heal".

Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of Jack O'Brien, 27, in Siddow Common on Tuesday 3 December, who was taken to hospital after the attack, where he later died.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have arrested t wo men aged 55 and 53 on suspicion of murder. Another two men aged 53 and 45 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Jack O'Brien's family said they will cherish "every memory of him". Credit: GMP

Paying tribute to him, Jack's family said: "Where do we start? As a family were absolutely devastated somebody has brutally taken our only son, brother, uncle and grandson.

“No mother should ever have to bury a child.

“We have been left with a massive hole in our hearts which will never heal.

“As a family we will cherish every memory good and the bad. His memory will live through us all, forever our Jack and forever 27.”

GMP are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.