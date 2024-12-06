A former police officer has been jailed after he took two naked images of a vulnerable 16-year-old girl from her phone and covertly took pictures of another female victim's chest.

Joel Choudhury, a response constable for Lancashire Police's South Division, first came to the attention of the force's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) after an unrelated investigation highlighted his "concerning behaviour".

He was arrested in May 2023 and suspended from duty pending his conduct.

But in the course of the investigation the 44-year-old's mobile phone was examined, where experts found the concerning images he had captured while on duty.

Officers found two naked images of a vulnerable 16-year-old girl he had captured off her phone, and five covertly taken images of a vulnerable female victim of crime which showed her chest area, which had been taken in her living room.

They also uncovered two images of a mobile lock screen showing a selfie of a naked woman, which he had taken from the mobile phone of the woman's former partner after he had been arrested.

Choudhury, of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and making indecent images of child, relating to the photographs he had taken off the 16-year-old girl’s mobile phone.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at Manchester Crown Court in June, and was added to the Sex Offenders Register at that time.

He has now been jailed for 16 months and given a seven year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Choudhury resigned from the force while under investigation, but an accelerated misconduct hearing was held in June where gross misconduct was proved.

He was added to the Barred List, which prevents him from ever working in law enforcement.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Reil, from our Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), said: “Choudhury’s behaviour was completely reprehensible and not compatible with anyone who has the privilege of wearing a police uniform.

"I welcome the sentence handed down and hope it demonstrates to the public that this behaviour will not be tolerated by Lancashire Constabulary or the courts."

He added: “I want to make it clear that the overwhelming majority of police officers in Lancashire are law abiding, respectful and go to work to make a difference in the communities in which they serve.

" Where there is any evidence of wrongdoing by an officer or staff member, our ACU will identify it, investigate it and work with the Crown Prosecution Service to take the appropriate action.”