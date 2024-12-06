Play Brightcove video

A man has been jailed after ramming his van into a police officer, subjecting him to "one of the most traumatic events of his life".

Kyle Woods, 33, left PC Wylie with a fractured ankle and multiple cuts and bruises as he ran over him after trapping him against his police car with the van in an attempt to flee the officer.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said PC Wylie was fortunate not to suffer more serious injuries following the incident in Sale, in May, but is still suffering several months on.

Woods has now been jailed for six years and four months after admitting assault and dangerous driving. He had previously been charged with attempted murder, but it was dropped following the guilty plea.

Body worn camera captured from PC Wylie shows the moment he attempted to stop Kyle Woods, and then the moment he drives into him. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Manchester Crown Court heard PC Wylie had been called to an address o n Beech Road in Sale, to speak to a woman about reports relating to Woods at aroud 10.30pm on 5 May.

He left the home about an hour later and got into his car before spotting Woods driving past him in his Vauxhall Movano.

The officer quickly manoeuvred his vehicle to prevent Woods getting out of the road, before leaving his car to speak to him.

But as he did Woods, who was turning his vehicle around in the cul-de-sac, quickly accelerated towards a gap between the officer’s car and another vehicle.

Constable Smith from GMP's Trafford district said: “We are fortunate that the officer involved in this disgusting attack did not suffer more serious injuries, and is thankfully back serving his community.

“Our officers put their safety on the line day-in, day-out, and Woods’ heinous actions earlier this year demonstrate what sort of violence they can face from criminals.

“I want to commend all the officers involved in this shocking case, as plenty of work has gone into securing this conviction.

"I am glad Woods is now behind bars, away from the people of Greater Manchester, and with plenty of time to think about his vile actions.”

Kyle Woods was jailed for six years and four months. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Garry Crawford, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Assaults against brave frontline officers are unacceptable and today’s result should leave would-be criminals in no doubt that those who attack police will face the full force of the law.

“In this harrowing incident, Woods drove his van into PC Wylie, ran over him and then fled the scene.

“In a moving victim impact statement, PC Wylie described feeling excruciating pain and explained that he is still suffering from the physical injuries months later.

“He also detailed the severe psychological impact of the incident, describing it as one of the most traumatic events of his life.

“The Crown Prosecution Service worked hard with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case including eyewitness testimony, CCTV footage and medical evidence. The strength of the evidence was such that Woods had little option but to admit what he had done.

“As Woods begins his prison sentence, I sincerely hope PC Wylie, who is now back serving the public, makes a full recovery.”