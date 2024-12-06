A 24-year-old nanny has celebrated winning a £3 million dream home - with a McDonald's happy meal.

Lauren Keene was on her way to grab a post-work snack at the drive-thru when she received the phone call which changed her life.

Forgoing the fast food she drove home, where she lives with her dad, and was told she had become the new owner of a huge five bedroom house, complete with a cinema room and heated swimming pool on the Wirral.

She was also given £250,000 in cash alongside the house.

“It was just an ordinary Friday really," Lauren, from Gloucester, said. "I was heading for a McDonald's after work when I got a call from Omaze telling me I’d won something. I was sceptical - and hungry - but went straight home to see what I'd won.

“The next thing we knew, the Omaze team were all there telling us we’d won a £3 million mansion! I was gobsmacked.

“It was definitely worth missing my McDonald's for, it’s made me a multi-millionaire! We did end up celebrating with a Maccies afterwards and it was a very, very happy meal indeed!”

The property has coastal views. Credit: Omaze

Lauren said she had been saving up to move in with her partner Ryan Mitchell, from Liverpool, allowing her to move out of the two-bed flat she shares with her dad.

But the couple, who have been together since they were both 18, were struggling to find somewhere they could both afford.

She says after winning the prize her dad’s first reaction was one of elation on realising that Lauren was finally going to be moving out.

“We’ve been together since we were 18 and never in our wildest dreams did we ever think we’d end up owning a place like this," Lauren said.

“Only last week we were viewing houses we thought we could never afford, but now our first property is a £3m mansion! It's crazy to think we’ll never have a mortgage.

“We’ve been saving for years so I still live with my dad in his 2-bedroom flat - he’s delighted that I’ll finally be moving out now!

“It’s my boyfriend's birthday this week, I've told him the house is his birthday and Christmas present combined this year!

“Thanks to the £250,000 we’ve pocketed as part of the win - we could afford to stay here for many years if we decided to, it's a great position to be in.

“Winning this house has transformed our lives forever! Whatever we decide to do long-term, we’re made for life now.”

Lauren and her boyfriend Ryan at their new house on the Wirral. Credit: Omaze

The win makes Lauren the youngest winner of the Omaze Grand Prize, and she can now choose whether to live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever she wishes to become a multi-millionaire.

She bought her £3 million winning entry for just £20 as part of her Omaze subscription.

The Hollywood Hills-inspired mansion, situated on the sandstone outcrop of the Wirral peninsula, is surrounded by over ten acres of National Trust woodland.

It is described as a 4,750 square foot property, a short walk from Caldy Beach and has a cinema room, a heated outdoor pool and double garage.

On her new house Lauren said: “The house is unreal! It really does feel like something you’d find in the Hollywood Hills! It's made for parties and we can't wait to get everyone we know up here for a big bash!

“I love the pool, it’s a bit nippy today but it’s heated so I was tempted to have a quick dip.”

The cinema room in the Wirral house. Credit: Omaze

As well as making Lauren a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, on the Wirral and The Great Escape House Draw, Wales, raised £3,500,000 for Scouts.

The money raised will fund Scouts to open new groups in local communities, especially low-income areas, helping young people of every background believe in themselves and find their place in the world.

It will also support young people in their early years (in Squirrels Scouts) as they start out on their journey through Scouts.

Aidan Jones Scouts CEO said: “Our partnership with Omaze has been just brilliant. The partnership will allow us to help grow our new Squirrel Scout section.

"The funds generated will help over 16,000 four-and five-year-olds learn key life skills. As well as the funds we had expected to generate from working with Omaze we are blown away by the extra funds that have been created.

“These extra resources will help us support the learning and development of our volunteer teams and help us with our plans to support improved teenage mental wellbeing.

"Thank you to every single person who entered the draw that has helped us raise funds for this nation’s young people.”