A 93-year-old woman has had a lifelong dream of travelling in a police car come true.

Faith Whitaker from Helmshore in Rossendale, Lancashire, was given the opportunity by the Neighbourhood Policing Team to ride in the car, as an early Christmas wish.

The grandmother, who is originally from the Lake District, moved to Rossendale more than 30 years ago and has lived in Helmshore for the past 14 years.

Faith was visited by PC Nigel Baxter, PCSO Keely Dermody and PCSO Kirsty Bolton to fulfil one of her dreams of having a ride in a police car.

The 93-year-old went out on patrol in her local area and kept her eye out for anyone committing any crimes.

Faith with the Rossendale Neighbourhood Policing team. Credit: Lancs Live

Satisfied with a job well done, Faith was able to head home for a well-deserved cup of tea. She said: "I’ve been looking forward to this, and I had a great time being out and about with the officers.

"It was brilliant, I didn’t know what to expect but that was better than I had hoped. Thank you so much to all of you for making my day!"

Her desire to ride in a police car grew from her love of watching police shows on television like Police Interceptors.

PCSO Keely Dermody, who organised the visit, said: "It was fantastic to meet Faith and to hear all about her life. When we were told that it was her dream to be taken out in a police car we knew we wanted to make it happen.

"She was super excited to be able to get the opportunity, as she’s always wanted to be a police officer, and her daughter was thrilled we were able to give Faith’s the chance to live out her dream.

"As a team, we love being able to get out and meet the people in our communities.

"We want to show that we are more than a uniform, we’re there to listen and to help, and we like to put smiles on faces whenever we can."