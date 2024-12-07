A man has died in Lancashire after a tree fell onto his van as Storm Darragh causes chaos across the region.

An investigation is underway after police were called to the A59 at Longton, near Preston to reports of a tree falling on a van.

The man in his 40s was driving his Citroen van on the dual carriageway when the tree fell onto his vehicle.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer

Detective Sgt Matt Davidson, of the serious collision investigation unit at Lancashire Police, said: “Very sadly this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

Part of a fallen tree which has hit a car on Greenbank Road in Liverpool.

A new yellow weather warning was issued, along with several flood alerts across the North West.

Gusts of 93mph have been recorded in some parts of the country, while millions of people have been warned to stay indoors, thousands are without power, and trains and flights have been cancelled.

Pilots have been battling the elements at Manchester Airport to land planes safely.

Several events and Christmas attractions have been cancelled across the region including the Merseyside derby, as well as the Blackpool, Bolton and Barrow football matches.