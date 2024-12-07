Kevin Sinfield has raised over £1m, smashing his original target of £777,777 as he finishes his latest fundraising challenge in memory of teammate and friend Rob Burrow.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain set off from Old Trafford at 7:15 am on Saturday 7 December for the last leg of his week-long ‘Running Home for Christmas’ series.

It is Sinfield’s fifth challenge, in support of motor neurone disease (MND) charities, in memory of former team-mate and MND campaigner Rob Burrow, who died earlier this year at the age of 41.

Kevin Sinfield has raised over £1m in his latest challenge

The challenge is billed as ‘7 in 7 in 7′ as Sinfield and his support team ran seven ultra-marathons in seven consecutive days.

Seven was the shirt number worn by eight-time Super League winner Burrow during his Rhinos career.

The event started in Liverpool last weekend and has visited cities including Gloucester, Bristol, Belfast, Glasgow, Hull and Manchester.

The final stage took place on Saturday, 7 December, with Sinfield running from Old Trafford – scene of the Rhinos’ Grand Final successes – around Manchester and to his home area of Saddleworth.

Sinfield, who was born in Oldham, raised close to £10million for MND-related causes from his first four challenges.