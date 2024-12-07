Merseyside derby postponed as Storm Darragh hits Liverpool

Officials have decided to postpone the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton as Storm Darragh brings strong winds and flood warnings across the city.

The derby was set to be the final match between the two clubs at Goodison Park before Everton moves to their new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in 2025.

In a statement, the club said: "Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance."

Details for the rearranged fixture are yet to be released, but the club has confirmed tickets will remain valid.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

.