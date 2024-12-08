People have been evacuated from their homes after a fire at apartments opposite the Red Dragon pub on Main Street took hold.

Emergency services were called to an address on Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale at around 5:45 am on 8 December.

Main Street is closed and likely to remain that way whilst emergency services including Cumbria Fire and Rescue continue to work at the scene.

Nearby properties have been evacuated and reception centres have been set up at the Methodist Church in Queen Square and Lunesdale Hall / Kirkby Lonsdale Institute.