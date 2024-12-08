Play Brightcove video

Greater Manchester Police have launched a new appeal to find the killer of 14-year-old schoolgirl Lisa Hession, 40 years after her murder.

A £50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of Lisa’s killer has been put forward.

Lisa's body was discovered by a member of the public at around midnight on 8 December 1984, behind Rugby Road, in Leigh.

The schoolgirl had been walking back from a party when she was attacked, sexually assaulted and fatally strangled in an alleyway, 200 yards from her home on Bonnywell Road.

Lisa’s mum, Christine, reported her missing at around 10:45pm when she had not returned home at her expected time of 10:30pm.

Lisa's body was discovered by a member of the public. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Despite obtaining a DNA sample, which could lead to Lisa’s killer, the police have never found a match, and no-one has ever been charged with Lisa’s murder.

Lisa’s mum, Christine, passed away in 2016 without knowing who killed her only child.

Greater Manchester Police are reappealing to the public to come forward if they think they may have seen anything unusual that night or have any information that could help them with their investigation.

They believe Lisa's killer was a young man at the time so is still out there.

Head of GMP’s Cold Case Unit, Martin Bottomley, said: “In what is the 40th anniversary of Lisa’s death, we want to let her loved ones, friends and the community know that we are committed to not losing hope on getting answers.

“This case has been subject to a number of reviews since 1984. The reviews have concentrated on using advances in forensic techniques and investigating all information provided to GMP by members of the public

“Lisa, a young teenager, who was a keen gymnast and ran cross-country for Leigh Harriers, had her whole life ahead of her, and somebody took that away from her.

“Her mother, Christine, never got to see her daughter grow up, and she died never knowing who killed Lisa.

“Sadly, the case still remains undetected but will always be open until Lisa’s killer is brought to justice, and any information received will be followed up appropriately."

Anyone with information can contact the GMP Cold Case Unit on 0161 856 5978. There is a £50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of the killer.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111