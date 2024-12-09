The first victim of Storm Darragh, who was killed after a tree fell on to his van in Lancashire, has been named locally as football coach Paul Fiddler.

Mr Fiddler, who was in his 40s, was driving his Citroen vehicle on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am on Saturday, 7 December.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lytham Town FC said on Facebook that Mr Fiddler was a club “legend”.

It added: “A well loved coach, football player, gaffer but most of all a true friend.

“Paul, thank you for everything mate. Our thoughts are with the Lytham Town lads, his friends and family at this time.

“Rest in Peace Paul. We will miss you.”

Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Very sadly, this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”