The latest ITV Granada Weather with Kerrie Gosney

Saturday:

A cloudier day with the best of the sunshine and warmth towards the coast. Dry for most, with heavy showers spreading northwards later in the evening. Highs 24°C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Cloudy with heavy and potentially thundery downpours on Sunday. A similar picture for Monday with drier and brighter spells developing later on Tuesday.