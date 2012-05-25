Police officer murder: Yard team goes to Libya

Scotland Yard was preparing today to send a team of detectives to Libya to seek out new information which might lead to the killers of Pc Yvonne Fletcher, who was shot outside the country's London embassy in 1984.

Libyan prime minister Abdurrahim El-Keib agreed the visit in talks with Prime Minister David Cameron yesterday, promising that his country would "work very closely together" with the UK to resolve outstanding questions about the killing.

The 25-year-old policewoman was shot dead as she policed an anti-Gaddafi demonstration outside the Libyan People's Bureau. The bullets which killed her and injured 10 protesters are believed to have come from inside the embassy, but no-one has ever been charged with her murder.

Her death led to an 11-day siege of the building in St James's Square and the severing of diplomatic links between the UK and Libya.

Mr El-Keib worked with the opposition while in exile during Muammar Gaddafi's dictatorship and said he knew some of those involved in the demonstration.

He told Mr Cameron: "The Fletcher case is a case that is close to my heart personally. I had friends who were demonstrating that day next to the embassy.

"It is a sad story. It is very unfortunate that it has anything to do with the Libyan people.

"I am here to tell you that we will work very closely together to resolve anything related to that issue."

Mr Cameron told the Libyan premier, who is today on the second day of his visit to the UK: "I am absolutely delighted that we are working so closely together on issues of mutual interest, including having a Metropolitan Police team going to Libya to continue the investigation into the murder of Wpc Yvonne Fletcher.

"I think that is a really positive step forward and I know it will be welcomed by everyone in Britain."

Officers from New Scotland Yard and Home Office Minister James Brokenshire met Mr El-Keib yesterday to discuss the Fletcher case.

Commander Richard Walton, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command welcomed the invitation to visit Libya and discuss taking the inquiry further forward with authorities there.

Mr Walton said: "We have never lost our resolve to solve this murder and achieve justice for Yvonne's family. We see the announcement as significant."

Detectives remain in regular contact with Pc Fletcher's family and will update them on developments.

Mr El-Keib also met Scotland's top prosecutor, Lord Advocate Frank Mulholland, the Chief Constable of Dumfries and Galloway, Patrick Shearer, to discuss the continuing investigation into the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

The meeting came four days after Abdelbaset Ali al-Megrahi, the only person convicted of the Lockerbie bombing, died in Libya.

The Scottish Crown Office said that Mr El-Keib "made it clear that he recognised the seriousness of this crime and... would take this forward as a priority."

The new Libyan government has previously said that it will co-operate with the investigation.