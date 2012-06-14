Pc Fletcher murder: Met officers visit Libya

Two Metropolitan Police detectives have visited Libya as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Pc Yvonne Fletcher. The officers, from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, flew to Tripoli where they met Libyan officials to discuss how the investigation can be taken forward in the future. The detective superintendent and a detective inspector travelled to the nation's capital on Monday and returned to the UK last night.

"We hope these preliminary discussions will pave the way for the MPS and Libyan authorities to work jointly to identify who was responsible for WPc Fletcher's murder in 1984."

25 year-old Pc Fletcher was shot dead as she policed an anti-Gaddafi demonstration outside the Libyan People's Bureau in April 1984. The bullets which killed her and injured 10 protesters came from inside the embassy. Her death led to an 11-day siege of the building in St James's Square and the severing of diplomatic links between the UK and Libya.

Since the toppling of Colonel Gadaffi, there have been hopes that the new government will release records from the former regime which may reveal who pulled the trigger.

Last month Libyan prime minister Abdurrahim El-Keib today made a historic visit to the spot where Pc Fletcher was shot dead. The Met has promised to keep her family informed of developments.