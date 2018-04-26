British-Iranian academic held in Tehran, says human rights group

A British-Iranian academic and anti-war activist has been arrested in Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, according to a human rights group.

Abbas Edalat, a professor in computer science and maths at Imperial College London, has been held in custody since April 15, the Centre for Human Rights in Iran said.

The Foreign Office said it was making urgent inquiries with Iranian authorities after being alerted to the reports.

The New York-based CHRI said the academic, who has a home in the capital Tehran, travelled to the country to attend an academic workshop.