PM Theresa May performs U-turn to diversify Grenfell Inquiry panel

Theresa May has agreed that a panel of experts will sit alongside a judge at the Grenfell Tower disaster inquiry, campaigners said.
They will join Judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick for phase two of his investigation, which is due to start hearing formal evidence later this month, the Grenfell United group said.
It comes ahead of Monday's Commons debate on the Grenfell fire, which ripped through the west London tower block last June, killing 71 people.
Mrs May spoke with a group of people affected by the fire tragedy at Number 10 on Thursday evening.
In a written statement to MPs confirming the appointment, Mrs May said phase two of the inquiry would be the "largest phase in terms of the number of issues to be considered".
She added: "To ensure that the inquiry panel itself also has the necessary breadth of skills and diversity of expertise relevant to the broad range of issues to be considered in phase two, and to best serve the increasing scale and complexity of the inquiry, I have decided to appoint an additional two panel members to support Sir Martin's chairmanship for phase two of the inquiry's work onwards.
"I wrote to Sir Martin yesterday, informing him of my decision."
Adel Chaoui, who lost four relatives in the fire, was one of those who led a petition calling for the panel members to be added, which was signed by 156,000 people.
He thanked the Prime Minister and said they were "relieved" that the step had been taken, but added that survivors should not have had to campaign for it.
He said: "This panel means that the inquiry will have the expertise it needs to get to the truth of why our community was not listened to when we raised concerns, why such a dangerous refurbishment could be allowed to go ahead and all the issues that led up to that awful night.
"These are the questions that need to be answered to make sure this never happens again."
A painting of Grenfell Tower is to be displayed in Downing Street after being presented to the Prime Minister at a meeting with survivors and families.
Among them was artist Damel Carayol, who lost his niece in the fire and presented the PM with a print of his painting "Grenfell Tower: Eyesore!! Final Straw".
A message to Mrs May written down the side of the picture read: "Given from a good place with a righteous message. We all hope and pray that nothing like this will ever happen again."