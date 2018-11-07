'I don't know how they can live with themselves' says son of 98-year-old attacked in his own home

The son of a 98-year-old man who was attacked in his London home, says he does not know how those responsible can live with themselves.

Peter Gouldstone was left in a critical condition with two bleeds on the brain after at least one person entered his home and ransacked the property in Evesham Road, Enfield, taking his television.

Police believe the widower was attacked in his bedroom, suffering multiple bruises to his body as well as the head injury.

He was found on Tuesday by his son, Simon Gouldstone, who was alerted by a concerned member of the public to the fact the back door to his father's home was open.