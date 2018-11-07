- ITV Report
-
'I don't know how they can live with themselves' says son of 98-year-old attacked in his own home
The son of a 98-year-old man who was attacked in his London home, says he does not know how those responsible can live with themselves.
Peter Gouldstone was left in a critical condition with two bleeds on the brain after at least one person entered his home and ransacked the property in Evesham Road, Enfield, taking his television.
Police believe the widower was attacked in his bedroom, suffering multiple bruises to his body as well as the head injury.
He was found on Tuesday by his son, Simon Gouldstone, who was alerted by a concerned member of the public to the fact the back door to his father's home was open.
- Simon Gouldstone
Asked what he thought of those responsible, Simon Gouldstone told ITV London: "I don't know how they can live with themselves."
The victim was a former Post Office employee, who has lived alone since the death of his wife Joan in 2013.
Simon Gouldstone immediately phoned an ambulance upon finding his father, and he is now in a critical but stable condition in the neurological unit of a London hospital.
Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said of the incident: "It was a brutal and senseless attack on a pensioner in his own home, who has lived there for over 50 years without ever having to endure a horrific incident like this.
"The level of violence used was completely excessive. He was left helpless and seriously injured at the address all alone. It was only due to a member of the public recognising damage to the property that the alarm was raised and he was discovered."
Simon Gouldstone said: "I'm lost for words. As a member of the family I am obviously shocked. As a member of the human race I am lost for words for man's inhumanity to man."
- Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Enfield CID via 101 quoting CAD 2140/6Nov, or by tweeting @MetCC under Operation Name 'Burrow'
- Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. You can also tweet police via @MetCC.