Charlotte Brown's family 'feeling cheated' after first date speedboat death

This is the third Christmas we've been without Charlotte and the pain doesn't go away. You deal with it better as time goes on.

It feels like we've been cheated. My daughter was the most beautiful soul. And the fact Shepherd still hasn't been able to atone for what he's done has left the family in a void and makes us feel cheated.

We would like him to 'man up'. I do not find it credible that non of his family, friends - no body seems to know where he is and he's just disappeared.

Somebody must know where he is, they need to examine their conscience.