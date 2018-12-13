- ITV Report
Charlotte Brown's family 'feeling cheated' after first date speedboat death
A father has pleaded with police to find the man who killed his daughter on a date.
It's been three years since Jack Shepherd took Charlotte Brown out for the evening and killed her in a speedboat crash on the River Thames.
He was found guilty of her manslaughter five months ago but is yet to spend a single night in jail because he's on the run.
Charlotte's dad Graham has been speaking publicly for the very first time, telling ITV News London his family feels "cheated".
The family's MP is backing their campaign and has arranged a meeting with the Home Secretary.