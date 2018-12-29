Parents fear missing 16-year-old has been snatched by criminal gang

The parents of a missing 16-year-old from North Finchley, who vanished only days before Christmas, have told ITV News they fear she may have been snatched by a criminal gang.

Andreea Bardas hasn't been seen since she left for school on 21st December. Her stepfather, Philip Murray, told us it is completely out of character: "She's never done anything like this before. She's never been late home from school, nothing. It's just a horrific situation."

Her parents have seen messages on her phone which has lead them to believe she is being groomed by criminals. They fear she could be forced to work in the drug or sex trade. "We're a middle class family, we're a normal family, we've never seen anything like this before in our life and it is horrific to put any family through" said Mr Murray.