- ITV Report
-
Parents fear missing 16-year-old has been snatched by criminal gang
The parents of a missing 16-year-old from North Finchley, who vanished only days before Christmas, have told ITV News they fear she may have been snatched by a criminal gang.
Andreea Bardas hasn't been seen since she left for school on 21st December. Her stepfather, Philip Murray, told us it is completely out of character: "She's never done anything like this before. She's never been late home from school, nothing. It's just a horrific situation."
Her parents have seen messages on her phone which has lead them to believe she is being groomed by criminals. They fear she could be forced to work in the drug or sex trade. "We're a middle class family, we're a normal family, we've never seen anything like this before in our life and it is horrific to put any family through" said Mr Murray.
Andreea's mother and stepfather have spent the Christmas period searching for her in London and other parts of the country. They are now warning other parents to check their children's phones and to be aware of the dangers of social media.
Today the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are now treating this as a high-risk missing person inquiry. They say, at this stage, they are not ruling anything out.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or contact Missing People on 116 000.
Watch Lauren Hall's report below.