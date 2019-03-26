The rise, fall and comeback of grime artist Shocka - returning from a breakdown with a message of self love

Grime artist Shocka has seen the highs and extreme lows of showbusiness. The Tottenham performer saw sudden success and sudden failure, from performing to packed out arena tours alongside famous names like Skepta to being dropped by his record company. He suffered a severe breakdown and is now trying to help us all look after our mental health. Here's his journey, is in own words.

The end of 2011 was when my mental health started deteriorating - where everything started going down. I had a breakdown and I ended up getting sectioned for the first time. The breakdown was immensely scary. I remember the nurse coming to get me. I remember trying to fight them off. I remember even pushing my mum at a point. I remember my neighbours trying to hold me. It was a really serious breakdown.

From the start how I even got into music it’s a funny story. I used to be into football so I went football training one day and one of my best friends was rapping and I was like ‘what is he doing?’. So from that day I’ve been fascinated by it. From then I just pursued it and I’ve been in a couple of groups. One group was called Chain Gang. I was with them for a couple of years and then it fell apart. And then I joined a group called Marvell and that’s when things got really serious. We did amazing things. We toured with Chipmunk, we toured with Skepta, we toured with Diversity. And we put out this single called ‘We Know’. The single didn’t do so good, the label got cold feet then we got dropped from the label and then everything just went pear-shaped. The reason why I think it went downhill for me looking back on it in hindsight is because I never had a balance of struggle and success I’ve always had just an uphill. So when you don’t have a balance and it starts going downhill you won’t know how to deal with that. That’s what happened to me. It all crashed down and I didn’t know how to deal with it, it all got on top of me.