Advertisement

Video emerges of plain-clothes officer apparently hitting a teenager with a baton

Thumb_ronke2
Main_stream_ronke2
Ronke Phillips ITV London Senior Correspondent

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into an incident involving an officer detaining a black teenager.

The video of the arrest on Heath Park Road in Romford on Monday is circulating on social media, resulting in online comments suggesting excessive force being used.

An onlooker can be heard in the film saying: "You can't just hit him like that".

Police have confirmed that officers on patrol on Monday stopped and searched two teenagers under the Misuse of Drugs Act. A police statement says that after a struggle one male, aged 17, was detained.

The video, appears to show the teenager being struck at least twice with a baton while he shouts at the officer to stop and that he is a child. The teenager appears to be handcuffed.

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

After a struggle, one male, aged 17, was detained by an officer.

He was subsequently searched and was found in possession of class B drugs.

He was arrested for possession with intent to supply and obstruction of a drugs search.

The second male, aged 14, escaped the officers and ran to his home address on Brentwood Road.

Here, an officer found the male and after another struggle, he was detained. During the struggle the officer was assaulted by the male.

He was arrested for obstruction and assault on a police officer.

Both males were taken to an east London police station and subsequently released under investigation.

We are aware of footage circulating on social media. No formal complaint has been received at this time but the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions of the officers, are being reviewed.

– Metropolitan Police spokesperson