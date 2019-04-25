Video emerges of plain-clothes officer apparently hitting a teenager with a baton

After a struggle, one male, aged 17, was detained by an officer.

He was subsequently searched and was found in possession of class B drugs.

He was arrested for possession with intent to supply and obstruction of a drugs search.

The second male, aged 14, escaped the officers and ran to his home address on Brentwood Road.

Here, an officer found the male and after another struggle, he was detained. During the struggle the officer was assaulted by the male.

He was arrested for obstruction and assault on a police officer.

Both males were taken to an east London police station and subsequently released under investigation.

We are aware of footage circulating on social media. No formal complaint has been received at this time but the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions of the officers, are being reviewed.