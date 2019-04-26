Investigation launched after women abducted 'at random' from London streets and raped

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after two women were abducted from London streets, seemingly "selected at random" and raped by a man in a car.

The women later escaped together.

The first woman was abducted from a street in Chingford on Thursday, April 25, at around 12.30am.

The second woman was abducted from a street in Edgware at 12.15pm on the same day.

Both women, who are in their 20s, managed to escape from the man after a struggle on Osborn Road in Watford at around 2.30pm.

They are now receiving support from specialist officers.

The suspect is described as a white man of muscular build.

An investigation is underway led by officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command and supported by other specialist and local officers.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, from the Metropolitan Police said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for both women who were abducted by the suspect in separate areas.

"At this stage there is nothing to suggest either victims were specifically targeted for any reason, but both appear to have been selected at random...

"Stranger attacks like this are extremely rare.

"That being said, I would urge everyone in these areas to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately via 999."