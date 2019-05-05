Nurse fails in London Marathon record bid 'because she wore trousers'

An NHS nurse was told her marathon world record attempt would only count if she completed the famous London race wearing a skirt.

Jessica Anderson, who works at the Royal London Hospital, wanted to be the quickest woman to complete a 26.2 mile race dressed as a nurse.

But, despite crossing the finish line in 3.08:22 last Sunday, Guinness World Records (GWR) told Ms Anderson her attempt would not count because she was wearing scrubs with trousers.

GWR rules stipulated that a nurse's uniform must include: a blue or white dress, a pinafore apron, and a traditional nurse's cap.

Officials told Ms Anderson that scrubs are too close to the fancy dress requirements for a doctor's uniform.