Three men injured after being shot in east London

Detectives have started an investigation after three men were shot in east London.

The victims, believed to be aged 23, 28 and 30, were attacked gunshot on Leyton High Road at around 8:50pm on Saturday.

All of them were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where their conditions have now all improved.

Nobody has been arrested.

Officers have been granted extra powers meaning they can stop and search anyone in the area.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police.