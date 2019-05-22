- ITV Report
'My wife thought I was dead' says pensioner knocked unconscious in apparent Penge road rage attack
A pensioner who was pushed into a brick wall and knocked unconscious says his injuries were so bad his wife thought he was dead.
Paul Eva was the victim of an apparent road rage attack as he walked near his home in Penge, south east London.
CCTV footage shows the driver of the car shouting at Paul. Moments later he gets out shoves the pensioner to the floor.
Paul said he didn't realise how bad the injuries were until someone showed him a picture, adding he was in a "hell of a state".
Despite his ordeal Paul says he is not frightened to live in Penge and would soon bounce back to full health.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote CAD 6355/21APR, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111