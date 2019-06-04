'His pain and suffering is over': Harry Shaw's family speak of sadness after five-year-old's death

Harry Shaw, the five-year-old boy with cancer whose fight inspired Lewis Hamilton to victory, has died.

Harry passed way on Saturday but "fought to the very end", his family said as a charity fundraising page saw donations climb to more than £230,000.

"His pain and suffering is over. It is impossible to imagine life without Harry and the hole he will leave in our lives," a statement on Twitter said.

"We are SO proud of Harry and everything he achieved in his life and the legacy he has created to help others.

"We miss him so much."