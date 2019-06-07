Woman and girlfriend attacked by gang of men on bus for refusing to kiss

Credit: Melania Geymonat

Two women have been beaten by a gang of men on a nightbus after being taunted about their sexuality. Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend Chris were left covered in blood after a gang of four men attacked them. The couple were heading home to Camden after a night out and were sitting at the front of the top deck of an N31 bus, when the group started shouting at them and throwing coins. When they refused to kiss the men beat them, leaving them covered in blood, before stealing their belongings.

Ms Geymonat, who is an air stewardess at Ryanair, has not been able to return to work since the attack, which happened at 2:30am on May 30. She is still receiving medical treatment for her injuries.

Ms Geymonat at work as a stewardness for Ryanair Credit: Melania Geymonat

In a Facebook post Ms Geymonat, 28, said: "They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions. "It was only them and us there. In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it. The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. "On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up. The next thing I know is I'm being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don’t remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over. "Our stuff was stolen as well. I don’t know yet if my nose is broken".