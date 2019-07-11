Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Police are linking a string of sexual assaults in east London to one attacker

Police would like to speak to this man. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Detectives are now linking a number of rapes and sexual assaults on women in east London.

A 35-year-old woman was raped as she walked home along a residential street in Plaistow South on Monday, July 1, at 2:40am. The man who attacked her also stole some of her possessions

Five days later, on Saturday, July 6, at 3:35am a woman was followed by a man. He robbed her and made sexual advance towards her.

Less than an hour later, at 4:20am, a 31-year-old woman was raped as she walked home along Amethyst Road in Leyton.

In a fourth attack on Thursday, July 11, a 31-year-old woman was followed by a man who threatened her and then tried to rape her at 3:30am on Central Park Road in East Ham.

The image of the man police want to speak to was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first incident.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Packer said:

These incidents have been deeply traumatic for the victims, who are being supported by specialist officers. My teams are completing a detailed review of all the facts available so far.

In addition to a dedicated investigation team we have extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance and these officers are actively seeking to arrest this suspect.

Please have a good look at this photo and let my officers know if you have any idea as to who this man is.

I would advise any women walking alone at night to remain vigilant, to be mindful of their surroundings, and to keep family and friends informed of where they may be going. If you see anything you think is suspicious, do not hesitate, call 999 immediately.

– Detective Superintendent Andrew Packer, Metropolitan Police