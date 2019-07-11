Police are linking a string of sexual assaults in east London to one attacker

Detectives are now linking a number of rapes and sexual assaults on women in east London.

A 35-year-old woman was raped as she walked home along a residential street in Plaistow South on Monday, July 1, at 2:40am. The man who attacked her also stole some of her possessions

Five days later, on Saturday, July 6, at 3:35am a woman was followed by a man. He robbed her and made sexual advance towards her.

Less than an hour later, at 4:20am, a 31-year-old woman was raped as she walked home along Amethyst Road in Leyton.

In a fourth attack on Thursday, July 11, a 31-year-old woman was followed by a man who threatened her and then tried to rape her at 3:30am on Central Park Road in East Ham.

The image of the man police want to speak to was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first incident.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Packer said: