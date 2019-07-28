Police encourage victim of Walthamstow 'gay hate crime' video to come forward

Video from Twitter: @YusufJP_

The Metropolitan Police is encouraging the victim of an alleged gay hate crime to come forward - after a video of a woman shouting homophobic abuse at an attendee of a Pride event in Walthamstow yesterday was posted online.

In the clip, the woman can be head saying "God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve" and that the person carrying a rainbow flag is "despicable".

Today, the local MP Stella Creasy spoke of her disappointment after watching the video, which its believed was filmed on the same day as the Waltham Forest Pride event.