Police encourage victim of Walthamstow 'gay hate crime' video to come forward

The Metropolitan Police is encouraging the victim of an alleged gay hate crime to come forward - after a video of a woman shouting homophobic abuse at an attendee of a Pride event in Walthamstow yesterday was posted online.

In the clip, the woman can be head saying "God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve" and that the person carrying a rainbow flag is "despicable".

Today, the local MP Stella Creasy spoke of her disappointment after watching the video, which its believed was filmed on the same day as the Waltham Forest Pride event.

Gutted to see this and clear such hatred isn't acceptable anywhere let alone in our home town- proud that many from all faiths and none today including Islam joined the Waltham Forest Pride march to show Walthamstow really does mean welcome.

– STELLA CREASY MP
Today, the Metropolitan Police released a statement after being told about the video.

We are aware of footage circulating on social media of abuse directed at those taking part in the Waltham Forest Pride event and enquiries are taking place.

Abusing someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity is a hate crime and we would encourage victims and those who were there when this took place to come forward.

If you have been verbally or physically abused, harassed or attacked in any way by someone because you are or they think you are Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual or Transgender (LGBT+) please report these crimes to the police.

We also have close links with third party reporting groups such as TruVision, Tell Mama and Galop if you feel you are unable to report these crimes directly to police.

– Metropolitan Police spokesperson