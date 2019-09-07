Boy who survived Tate Modern fall making 'amazing' progress, says family

The family of the six-year-old French boy who was allegedly thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery has said he is making "amazing" progress.

In a statement they said the child was unable to speak or move his body, but was an "incredible fighter" and had been smiling and laughing.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had to be airlifted to hospital after he was found on a fifth-floor roof at the London tourist attraction on August 4.

His family's statement said: "Hello everybody. Just a little message to tell you about our son's amazing progresses.

"He is an incredible fighter. Even if he can't speak or move his body for the moment, we now know for sure that he understands us."

They said the boy "smiles" and had been "laughing several times" when they told him "some funny things " or when "reading to him some stories".

"It gives us lots of strength and hope, as much as the strength you, all of you, give us since the beginning with your kind messages," the statement added.

"Thank you so much for what you do for our little boy and for us."