Cyclist's headbutt leaves City worker needing stitches

Police are hunting a cyclist who headbutted a City worker to the ground after a near-miss on a pedestrian crossing.

The cyclist ran a red light in Farringdon Street in the City of London at lunchtime on August 22, narrowly avoiding hitting the man who was crossing the road.

He then got off his bike, came back towards the businessman and headbutted him in the face, calmly cycling away as his victim lay sprawled on the pavement.

The 57-year-old man needed stitches to a wound above his eye, and suffered ligament damage to his arm.