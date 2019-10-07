- ITV Report
Police arrest 21 people as Extinction Rebellion protesters vow to shut down Westminster
Police have arrested 21 people as Extinction Rebellion protesters vow to shut down Westminster - demanding urgent action on the climate and environmental crises.
Protesters playing steel drums marched from Parliament Square to Trafalgar Square where they plan to kick off two weeks of disruption in the city.
A 25-year-old teacher from London who took the week off to join the protests said:
Extinction Rebellion said protesters from the XR Peace group arrested as they blocked Victoria Embankment outside the Ministry of Defence included 81-year-old Sarah Lasenby, a Quaker and retired social worker from Oxford. She said:
Protests will also be held outside Government departments, calling on them to outline what their plans are to tackle the climate emergency, along with processions, marches and a sit-in at City Airport.
As protests got under way in the capital, police were seen cutting two Extinction Rebellion protesters out of a car blocking off Victoria Embankment.
The group is expecting several thousand people to target different government departments, Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament over the next two weeks.
More than 1,000 people attended an "opening ceremony" at Marble Arch on Sunday evening, featuring meditation and dancing as "inspiration" prior to the protests.
Groups of artists held a procession around Marble Arch as the protesters were told to "surround" the upcoming demonstrations with love.
On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police arrested seven women and three men on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.