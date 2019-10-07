Police arrest 21 people as Extinction Rebellion protesters vow to shut down Westminster

Police have arrested 21 people as Extinction Rebellion protesters vow to shut down Westminster - demanding urgent action on the climate and environmental crises.

Extinction Rebellion protester at Marble Arch on Sunday Credit: PA

Protesters playing steel drums marched from Parliament Square to Trafalgar Square where they plan to kick off two weeks of disruption in the city. A 25-year-old teacher from London who took the week off to join the protests said:

The plan is to shut down the whole of London. The issue of climate change is an issue for everyone, and it's clear we can't leave it to the politicians. I booked the week off work for this. The school kids are out protesting too. Everyone is. – Extinction Rebellion protester

Extinction Rebellion protester at Marble Arch Credit: PA

Extinction Rebellion said protesters from the XR Peace group arrested as they blocked Victoria Embankment outside the Ministry of Defence included 81-year-old Sarah Lasenby, a Quaker and retired social worker from Oxford. She said:

For 21 years my main concern has been to help get rid of UK nuclear weapons. I am still keen to do this but once I came across XR I was so relieved to have something I could do about the ghastly state we have got our planet in. The whole thing is so urgent that it is imperative the Government should take serious actions and put pressure on other states and Global Powers to radically reduce the use of fossil fuels even if this means we need to reduce our comfort at home and so much flying. – Sarah Lasenby, XR Peace group

Protests will also be held outside Government departments, calling on them to outline what their plans are to tackle the climate emergency, along with processions, marches and a sit-in at City Airport. As protests got under way in the capital, police were seen cutting two Extinction Rebellion protesters out of a car blocking off Victoria Embankment.

The group is expecting several thousand people to target different government departments, Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament over the next two weeks.