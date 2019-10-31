- ITV Report
Victim's family 'disgusted' Croydon tram crash driver will not be charged
A member of the family of a Croydon tram crash victim says they are 'digusted' by the news that the driver is not to be prosecuted.
The tram, carrying 69 passengers, overturned near the Sandilands stop during the morning rush hour on of November 9, 2016. Seven people lost their lives, and more than 50 were injured.
After three years of inquiry the Crown Prosecution Service has decided that the driver will not be charged with gross negligence manslaughter. No charges for corporate manslaughter will be brought against the tram company, Tram Operations Limited, or Transport for London.
A member of one the family of one of those who died, who did not wish to be identified, told ITV News: "We are disgusted with the Crown Prosecution Service decision.
"Transport for London state that every journey matters, obviously this one didn't."
Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson, who led the British Transport Police investigation, acknowledged that the news was not what those connected to the victims were hoping for.
He added that BTP will continue to work with the Office of Rail and Road as it investigates whether health and safety laws were breached during the incident.
The force will begin to work with HM Coroner to prepare for the victims' inquests.
Jenny Hopkins, head of the special crime and counter terrorism division at the Crown Prosecution Service said it had "carefully reviewed all the available material" before concluding that the evidence "did not support a prosecution".
The CPS added in a statement that there was "no compelling evidence that the driver had done anything which he ought to have known could adversely affect his concentration".
Law firm Osbornes Law, representing Andrzej Rynkiewicz, whose wife Dorota died in the crash, described the decision as "devastating for many of the families".
Ben Posford, a partner at the firm, said: "Understandably the police wished to explore every avenue and gather potential evidence, but for the bereaved families the process has meant an interminable wait for answers as to what happened to their loved ones and why."
He called for an inquest into the deaths to be "an open and transparent process" to explore the "systemic failures that led to this tragic event".
TfL said it has implemented a number of safety measures since the crash, including a permanent speed reduction, better signage at sharp bends and a device that detects when a driver is distracted or fatigued.