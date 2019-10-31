Victim's family 'disgusted' Croydon tram crash driver will not be charged

A member of the family of a Croydon tram crash victim says they are 'digusted' by the news that the driver is not to be prosecuted.

The tram, carrying 69 passengers, overturned near the Sandilands stop during the morning rush hour on of November 9, 2016. Seven people lost their lives, and more than 50 were injured.

After three years of inquiry the Crown Prosecution Service has decided that the driver will not be charged with gross negligence manslaughter. No charges for corporate manslaughter will be brought against the tram company, Tram Operations Limited, or Transport for London.

A member of one the family of one of those who died, who did not wish to be identified, told ITV News: "We are disgusted with the Crown Prosecution Service decision.

"Transport for London state that every journey matters, obviously this one didn't."